The UNRESOLVED story of Griffiths Mxenge

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:16
EWN: Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola a political overview of his department's plan.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:45
SAA Unions have lost faith in business rescue practitioners
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Grant Back, SAA Pilots Association
Today at 16:10
COVID-19 agricultural disaster fund
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mr Mooketsa Ramasodi: DDG:Department of Agriculture,Land Reform and Rural Development
Today at 17:11
Covid-19 shedding light on how NIH should work
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Steve Reid, Medical academic and Chair of Primary Health Care at University of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: How are new 4IR business model surviving in the age of Covid19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stafford Masie - GM at WeWork South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays: Kagiso Lediga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kagiso Lediga - Comedian / Script writer& producer at ...
No Items to show
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Fathers accused of using COVID19 as excuse to not pay child maintenance Family law attorney Sandy du Plessis says there is just no remedy for the clients as the courts are unable to help. 18 May 2020 1:41 PM
If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor Dr Harnan Zaldiva says they will be in South Africa for as long as they are needed to help fight COVID-19. 18 May 2020 1:02 PM
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours. 18 May 2020 1:19 PM
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible. 18 May 2020 11:26 AM
Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country. 18 May 2020 8:05 AM
K Squared Group to use R20, 000 towards increasing its marketing efforts Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 18 May 2020 9:16 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede. 17 May 2020 10:23 AM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!' 18 May 2020 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2020 8:20 AM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583 Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing. 17 May 2020 10:37 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Podcasts

UnResolved
The UNRESOLVED story of Griffiths Mxenge

The UNRESOLVED story of Griffiths Mxenge

Unresolved investigates the murders of Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge, two anti-aprtheid legal activists murdered by the apartheid regime. Part 1, investigates the murder of Griffiths Mxenge. PLEASE NOTE - This episode contains descriptions of graphic violence which may be unsuitable for certain listeners.

UNRESOLVED is written and narrated by journalist Karyn Maughan. 

Music by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

Produced by SMWX.co.za

#Unresolved

 

 



More episodes from UnResolved

The UNRESOLVED story of Vincent Malaza

1 October 2019 10:39 AM

UNRESOLVED investigates the extraordinary story of the apartheid security policeman who switched to the ANC after being horrified at the torture of 1976 activists. Vincent Malaza spent nearly a decade spying on apartheid's most brutal police unit for the liberation movement from the inside.

UNRESOLVED is written and narrated by journalist Karyn Maughan. 

Music by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

Produced by SMWX.co.za

#Unresolved

The UNRESOLVED story of Onkgopotse Tiro

1 October 2019 9:29 AM

Unresolved is an audio miniseries focusing on apartheid-era crimes. 

Episode 1 investigates the mystery of student leader, Onkgopotse Tiro, killed by a parcel bomb by the apartheid regime in 1974.

Written and narrated by Karyn Maughan.

Music by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

Produced by SMWX.co.za

#UnResolved

Trending

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing

Entertainment

There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray

Politics

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

Opinion

EWN Highlights

WC Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo to take office on 1 June

18 May 2020 2:21 PM

Release of 19,000 prisoners is necessary, Lamola tells Parly

18 May 2020 1:20 PM

Gatesville hospital celebrates release of COVID-19 recovered Bathandwa Zuzo

18 May 2020 12:58 PM

