The UNRESOLVED story of Victoria Mxenge

UNRESOLVED investigates the extraordinary story of the apartheid security policeman who switched to the ANC after being horrified at the torture of 1976 activists. Vincent Malaza spent nearly a decade spying on apartheid’s most brutal police unit for the liberation movement from the inside.



UNRESOLVED is written and narrated by journalist Karyn Maughan.



Music by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh



Produced by SMWX.co.za



