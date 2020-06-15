The UNRESOLVED story of Victoria Mxenge

Unresolved investigates the murders of Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge, two anti-aprtheid legal activists murdered by the apartheid regime. Part 2, investigates the murder of Victoria Mxenge.
UNRESOLVED is written and narrated by journalist Karyn Maughan.
Music by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh
Produced by SMWX.co.za
Unresolved investigates the murders of Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge, two anti-aprtheid legal activists murdered by the apartheid regime. Part 1, investigates the murder of Griffiths Mxenge. PLEASE NOTE - This episode contains descriptions of graphic violence which may be unsuitable for certain listeners.
UNRESOLVED investigates the extraordinary story of the apartheid security policeman who switched to the ANC after being horrified at the torture of 1976 activists. Vincent Malaza spent nearly a decade spying on apartheid’s most brutal police unit for the liberation movement from the inside.
Unresolved is an audio miniseries focusing on apartheid-era crimes.
Episode 1 investigates the mystery of student leader, Onkgopotse Tiro, killed by a parcel bomb by the apartheid regime in 1974.
Written and narrated by Karyn Maughan.
Music by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh
Produced by SMWX.co.za
