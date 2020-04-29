Stepping into the roles of teacher at home.

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Eusebius McKaiser Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 death rate reaches 103 as South Africa reports 354 new cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 5,350. 29 April 2020 10:37 PM
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
[LISTEN] NGOs, churches team up to give hope and shelter to homeless people Various organisations explain the work they have been doing during the lockdown to help homeless people. 29 April 2020 5:26 PM
View all Local
Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says the court's ruling protected the rights of the people of the city. 30 April 2020 7:48 AM
'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system' Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube reflects on tentative plan to reopen schools. 30 April 2020 7:29 AM
Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise. 29 April 2020 12:41 PM
View all Politics
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue. 29 April 2020 6:28 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Importance of good night's sleep during a pandemic Director of Sleep Science Dr Dale Rae talks about the importance of sleeping patterns and how sleep affects our daily lives. 29 April 2020 3:29 PM
[LISTEN] Tackling the COVID-19 lockdown alone Azania Mosaka speaks to human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to tackle being on your own through this time. 29 April 2020 3:16 PM
[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 April 2020 5:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Navigating Covid 19 To Win At Work And Life
arrow_forward
Stepping into the roles of teacher at home.

Stepping into the roles of teacher at home.

 Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert  



More episodes from Navigating Covid 19 To Win At Work And Life

Tackling Covid-19 single and alone.

29 April 2020 2:08 PM

Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Having realistic expectations when working at home with kids

8 April 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reinventing community and connection in lockdown

1 April 2020 2:19 PM

Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looking at Covid-19 through opportunity eyes.

25 March 2020 2:08 PM

What are the pluses for learning, bonding with family members, having important conversations, acquiring new skills, time to observe yourself and your children. Re-framing and re-authoring ones life is an important aspect of coping and rising above diversity

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of a schedule

18 March 2020 2:10 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Creative Parenting Expert

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 death rate reaches 103 as South Africa reports 354 new cases

Local

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Local

702's website has a new look

EWN Highlights

UIF accuses some employers of ignoring responsibility on COVID-19 benefits

30 April 2020 7:30 AM

People will be exposed when Arms Deal trial starts, says Zuma’s lawyer

30 April 2020 7:16 AM

CARTOON: Now Is Not The End

30 April 2020 7:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA