Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

Streaming issues? Report here
070a3516-smalljpg 070a3516-smalljpg
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Motshekga briefs SA on the return to school Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
Anxious about kids' return to school? Weigh up the pros and cons says Nikki Bush The parenting expert says many children are experiencing equal amounts of excitement and anxiety about going back to class. 7 June 2020 12:49 PM
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Motshekga briefs SA on the return to school Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
Connie Chuene: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation. 5 June 2020 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha... 6 June 2020 1:45 PM
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
View all Sport
Connie Chuene: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth The artist joined Azania Mosaka on her show to share more on the album entitled Chosi. 5 June 2020 4:08 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
UPDATE: Recoveries now 24,258 as death toll reaches 952 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that 891,668 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. 6 June 2020 10:44 PM
Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'. 5 June 2020 1:23 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Navigating Covid-19 to Win at Work and Life
arrow_forward
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 



More episodes from Navigating Covid-19 to Win at Work and Life

Preparing for the long haul of COVID19

27 May 2020 2:12 PM

Azania chats to human potential and creative parenting expert Nikki Bush about practical tips on how to hang in there and develop grit at this time.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The creative industry navigating the national lockdown

14 May 2020 3:39 PM

Ayanda Masisi and Masechaba Ndlovu

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The process of adjustment and transition to change moving forward

6 May 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tackling Covid-19 single and alone.

29 April 2020 2:08 PM

Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stepping into the roles of teacher at home.

22 April 2020 2:08 PM

 Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

15 April 2020 3:16 PM

Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert 

Today we will look at navigating small spaces. It you live in a flat or aparatment, how do you navigate kids and working from home. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Having realistic expectations when working at home with kids

8 April 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reinventing community and connection in lockdown

1 April 2020 2:19 PM

Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looking at Covid-19 through opportunity eyes.

25 March 2020 2:08 PM

What are the pluses for learning, bonding with family members, having important conversations, acquiring new skills, time to observe yourself and your children. Re-framing and re-authoring ones life is an important aspect of coping and rising above diversity

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners

Politics Local

UPDATE: Recoveries now 24,258 as death toll reaches 952

World Local

Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation: Racism SA’s biggest disease

7 June 2020 5:20 PM

WATCH LIVE: Are schools ready to reopen? Basic Education gives briefing

7 June 2020 4:27 PM

Why Gauteng commuters will pay 172% more in taxi fare

7 June 2020 3:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA