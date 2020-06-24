Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair? Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out. 26 June 2020 6:00 PM
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend. 26 June 2020 5:35 PM
We must stop 'play poverty' to close the skills gap

We must stop 'play poverty' to close the skills gap

24 June 2020 3:25 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 


More episodes from Navigating Covid-19 to Win at Work and Life

Resetting old patterns and shift the way we think

10 June 2020 3:24 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

3 June 2020 2:49 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preparing for the long haul of COVID19

27 May 2020 2:12 PM

Azania chats to human potential and creative parenting expert Nikki Bush about practical tips on how to hang in there and develop grit at this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The creative industry navigating the national lockdown

14 May 2020 3:39 PM

Ayanda Masisi and Masechaba Ndlovu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The process of adjustment and transition to change moving forward

6 May 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tackling Covid-19 single and alone.

29 April 2020 2:08 PM

Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stepping into the roles of teacher at home.

22 April 2020 2:08 PM

 Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

15 April 2020 3:16 PM

Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert 

Today we will look at navigating small spaces. It you live in a flat or aparatment, how do you navigate kids and working from home. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Having realistic expectations when working at home with kids

8 April 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

