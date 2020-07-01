Disruption is a catalyst for change

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

Today at 15:20 Warning on rise in crime due to Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

Today at 15:45 The Stop Hate For Profit movement Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media

Today at 15:52 Waste pickers stuck in prison Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit

Today at 16:10 SALGA reacts to Auditor General report Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Today at 16:20 UKZN lab can produce Covid-19 test results within 6 hours Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Researcher at UKZN

Today at 16:45 Spike in mental illness issues in LGBTQI+ community during lockdown Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Malan van der Walt

Today at 16:52 Tourism sector expecting mass retrenchments Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Today at 17:20 Why flying at full capacity is still safe Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Poppy Khoza - Director at Sa Civil Aviation Authority

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Consumer Corner The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

