The creative industry navigating the national lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection l... 1 July 2020 7:08 PM
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown. 1 July 2020 6:22 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
View all Business
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Navigating Covid 19 To Win At Work And Life
arrow_forward
The creative industry navigating the national lockdown

The creative industry navigating the national lockdown

14 May 2020 3:39 PM

Ayanda Masisi and Masechaba Ndlovu


More episodes from Navigating Covid 19 To Win At Work And Life

Disruption is a catalyst for change

1 July 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We must stop 'play poverty' to close the skills gap

24 June 2020 3:25 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Resetting old patterns and shift the way we think

10 June 2020 3:24 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

3 June 2020 2:49 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preparing for the long haul of COVID19

27 May 2020 2:12 PM

Azania chats to human potential and creative parenting expert Nikki Bush about practical tips on how to hang in there and develop grit at this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The process of adjustment and transition to change moving forward

6 May 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tackling Covid-19 single and alone.

29 April 2020 2:08 PM

Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stepping into the roles of teacher at home.

22 April 2020 2:08 PM

 Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

15 April 2020 3:16 PM

Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert 

Today we will look at navigating small spaces. It you live in a flat or aparatment, how do you navigate kids and working from home. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu

Politics

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

Local

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

Innocent until proven guilty, ANC NEC on Limpopo officials implicated in VBS

2 July 2020 8:28 AM

4 CoCT law enforcement officials suspended over forceful eviction of naked man

2 July 2020 7:58 AM

There'll be change in municipalities if leaders held accountable - Salga

2 July 2020 7:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA