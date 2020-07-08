The blurring of the lines between weekdays and weekends is becoming a real thing during the confinement of COVID-19.

The way we used to punctuate our weeks and weekends and how we used to mark the passing of time has changed, Azania talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about how we can get our heads around this
Dove Senior Brand Manager Kristin Tennent and Navlika Ratangee of ICAS join Aza to create awareness around Dove’s global mandate to support healthcare workers, to unpack how healthcare workers can access Dove Care on Call and to introduce #MyHealthCareHero nominations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
