Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: High blood pressure (Hypertension) & COVID-19
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Erika Jones
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
'It's not only in Clayville, government officials sell RDP houses to colleagues' Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng to lay criminal charges against the alleged officials. 31 August 2020 5:33 PM
'You need to sustain that interest in your party,' says Mbhazima Shilowa Former Gauteng premier, trade unionist and Cope leader Mbhazima Shilowa unpacks what it takes to start a political party. 31 August 2020 4:54 PM
ANC needs to move towards disclosure of funding for party campaigns - Friedman Political analyst Steven Friedman weighs in on the handling of corruption in South Africa and the role of the ANC. 31 August 2020 6:52 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC briefing following three-day NEC meeting ANC give feedback on the national executive council three-day meeting that took place amid growing calls for action against corrup... 31 August 2020 4:35 PM
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday. 31 August 2020 12:13 PM
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 31 August 2020 6:43 PM
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch. 31 August 2020 4:35 PM
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business. 31 August 2020 10:37 AM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
Navigating Covid 19 To Win At Work And Life
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush

3 June 2020 2:49 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 


Introducing Dove Courage is Beautiful campaign

26 August 2020 2:09 PM

Dove Senior Brand Manager Kristin Tennent and Navlika Ratangee of ICAS join Aza to create awareness around Dove’s global mandate to support healthcare workers, to unpack how healthcare workers can access Dove Care on Call and to introduce #MyHealthCareHero nominations.

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - Family relationships

19 August 2020 3:14 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

Are we clinging to gender inequality

12 August 2020 2:07 PM

  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength

5 August 2020 3:27 PM

Nikki Bush 

Caution fatigue

29 July 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

Improving your presence and impact on Webcam

22 July 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

The need for improvisation

15 July 2020 2:11 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

The blurring of the lines between weekdays and weekends is becoming a real thing during the confinement of COVID-19.

8 July 2020 2:06 PM

The way we used to punctuate our weeks and weekends and how we used to mark the passing of time has changed, Azania talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about how we can get our heads around this

Disruption is a catalyst for change

1 July 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

We must stop 'play poverty' to close the skills gap

24 June 2020 3:25 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono 'unwell' in infamous Chikurubi prison - Lawyer

31 August 2020 7:06 PM

ANC MP Bongani Bongo told to step down pending his court case

31 August 2020 5:43 PM

Officers who turn away victims of GBV ‘have no place in SAPS’ – Bheki Cele

31 August 2020 5:41 PM

