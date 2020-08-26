Introducing Dove Courage is Beautiful campaign

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 10:08
International news - Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How to keep your fibre going during loadshedding
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 10:45
Renewable energy body says it can fix the power crisis
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wido Schnabel
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Update on Comair business rescue, domestic and international flights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 12:40
The ‘NEVER AGAIN’ Association notes surge in racism at stadiums
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Melvill & Moon - high end safari luggage, campaign furniture, and handmade canvas & leather safari accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Melvill - MD at Melvill & Moon
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 633,015. There were 2,420 new infections. Gauteng has 211,687 infections to d... 3 September 2020 9:48 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather. 3 September 2020 5:42 PM
View all Local
Mabuza apologises for continued energy supply disruptions Deputy President David Mabuza hopes that the division of Eskom into three separate entities will be completed in 2020. 3 September 2020 4:36 PM
'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey The former Gauteng provincial leader says he is against virtual hearings because he wants to see his accuser in the face. 3 September 2020 4:09 PM
Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the public protector wanting to have access to subpoena tax records from the revenue. 3 September 2020 1:41 PM
View all Politics
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case? John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this. 3 September 2020 6:52 PM
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 3 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all Business
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event. 3 September 2020 3:25 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] David Blain flying using only helium balloons goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Bear charging towards hikers at Glacier National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Navigating Covid 19 To Win At Work And Life
arrow_forward
Introducing Dove Courage is Beautiful campaign

Introducing Dove Courage is Beautiful campaign

26 August 2020 2:09 PM

Dove Senior Brand Manager Kristin Tennent and Navlika Ratangee of ICAS join Aza to create awareness around Dove’s global mandate to support healthcare workers, to unpack how healthcare workers can access Dove Care on Call and to introduce #MyHealthCareHero nominations.


More episodes from Navigating Covid 19 To Win At Work And Life

Realities of Healthcare Workers

2 September 2020 2:12 PM

Guest:  Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile - Registrar in the Paediatric dept at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Ho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - Family relationships

19 August 2020 3:14 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are we clinging to gender inequality

12 August 2020 2:07 PM

  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength

5 August 2020 3:27 PM

Nikki Bush 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caution fatigue

29 July 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Improving your presence and impact on Webcam

22 July 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The need for improvisation

15 July 2020 2:11 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The blurring of the lines between weekdays and weekends is becoming a real thing during the confinement of COVID-19.

8 July 2020 2:06 PM

The way we used to punctuate our weeks and weekends and how we used to mark the passing of time has changed, Azania talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about how we can get our heads around this

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disruption is a catalyst for change

1 July 2020 2:04 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

EWN Highlights

Parly should have done more to manage govt's COVID-10 response, HSF tells court

4 September 2020 7:05 AM

Mokonyane unhappy lucrative Eskom contract for 'friend' not concluded

4 September 2020 6:47 AM

Reduced demand, better weather helped move to level 3 power cuts - Eskom

4 September 2020 6:22 AM

