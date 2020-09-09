DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature - Mental Health

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500 Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on toursim month
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 09:50
Alan Winde on SIU investigation into his office for alleged PPE irregularities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:05
The Whistleblowers- a new book by Mandy Wiener
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Tshepiso Mohlala
Brian Currin
Thabiso Zulu
Today at 10:08
Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodienn - CEO Phoenix Financial Services Group (PFSG)
Today at 10:33
Effects of lockdown on children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sebastian Van As - Head of the Trauma Ward at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
Today at 10:45
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- Performing Heritage
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi
Prof Sihawu Ngubane - Senior Academic And Head at School Of Undergraduate Studie
Today at 11:05
Patricia De-lille Responds to allegations of corruption made against her
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Hiding stuff from visitors
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Mitch Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Today at 12:10
Xenophobic Twitter campaigns orchestrated by a former SA soldier - DFR lab responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 12:23
Imbumba Association seeks urgent interdict against EC DSD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Competition Commission releases essential food price monitoring report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Green building week & the benefits of green structures
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Reynolds - CEO at Green Building Council Of Sa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans? Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair. 23 September 2020 9:17 AM
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources. 22 September 2020 5:09 PM
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done. 22 September 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken' Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu reflects on his new book titled Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture. 22 September 2020 7:48 AM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i There is so much right with BMW’s tribute to the 325i – a car born in Germany but made legendary in Mzansi. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
Leading liquor distributor DGB (Boschendal, Douglas Green) sells majority stake Capitalworks and former DGB CEO Tim Hutchinson acquire majority shareholding. Hutchinson gives details on The Money Show. 22 September 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
View all Africa
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Navigating Covid-19 to Win at Work and Life
arrow_forward
DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature - Mental Health

DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature - Mental Health

9 September 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Tshepiso Mathenji, psychologist 


More episodes from Navigating Covid-19 to Win at Work and Life

DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature

16 September 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Dr Langa Mngoma - WITS Medical Registrar in psychiatry 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Realities of Healthcare Workers

2 September 2020 2:12 PM

Guest:  Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile - Registrar in the Paediatric dept at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Ho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Introducing Dove Courage is Beautiful campaign

26 August 2020 2:09 PM

Dove Senior Brand Manager Kristin Tennent and Navlika Ratangee of ICAS join Aza to create awareness around Dove’s global mandate to support healthcare workers, to unpack how healthcare workers can access Dove Care on Call and to introduce #MyHealthCareHero nominations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - Family relationships

19 August 2020 3:14 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are we clinging to gender inequality

12 August 2020 2:07 PM

  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength

5 August 2020 3:27 PM

Nikki Bush 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caution fatigue

29 July 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Improving your presence and impact on Webcam

22 July 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The need for improvisation

15 July 2020 2:11 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?

Local

'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'

Politics Local

More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

No plans to make motorists pay for Gautrain rail extensions, says CEO

23 September 2020 9:06 AM

Conservationists concerned about resurgence in rhino poaching under level 1

23 September 2020 9:00 AM

Queer artivists occupying Camps Bay mansion given deadline to vacate

23 September 2020 8:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA