DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature

Today at 15:10 Pitso Mosimane resigns as Mamelodi Sundowns coach Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:16 Free State Asbestos suspects to appear on Friday Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority

Today at 15:20 DA in the Free State reported the asbestos matter to PP Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Leona Kleynhans, DA member of the Free State Legislature

Today at 15:50 PP and Gordhan face off continues Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

Today at 16:10 4IR & how Covid-19 lockdown has changed the way higher education institution teach Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

Today at 16:20 Minister Blade Nzimande briefs media on Covid-19 Level 1 lockdown regulations Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Today at 16:40 Commitment made to reduce food waste Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Matlou Setati, Executive: Food Safety Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Today at 16:50 Financial Wellness Feature: Job numbers and future of work Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 17:10 International travel set to start on the 1st of October Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 US Presidential debate was a circus Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

Today at 18:09 Hawks move on state capture arrests. Who are the accused and what is the significance of the move? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa

Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta' at ...

Today at 18:48 Capitec's interim earnings hit by Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Plastic recycling The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - The FSCA today spoke about the importance of Treating Customers Fairly focussing on the Consumer space, Regulatory Policy, and Enforcement. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

