Anxieties around kids returning to school

SADAG's Cassey Chambers joins Cindy Poluta to mark the day which WOULD have been the end of 21 days of lockdown - but which now serves as a reminder that so much is beyond our control. Thanks to lockdown, we're also learning to be ok with that :)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ian Bessarabia – an Experience Coach specializing in emotional intelligence linked to workplaces of the future - has been in a semi lockdown for almost a year. He shares his unique story with Cindy Poluta and also tips on how to make it a time of opportunity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cindy Poluta is joined by Rudi Keil, CEO of BMoved Wellness to talk through wide-ranging wellness strategies over this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Craig Turton of Easy Equities shares practical tips with Cindy Poluta on how to reduce expenditure and improve management of family finances during lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Colinda Linde rejoins Cindy Poluta to share the benefits of regular mediation in managing exceptional and everyday anxieties and leads Cindy through a basic meditation as an illustrative example.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cindy chats to mindful eating and life coach Xenia Ayiotis about awareness around binge eating, mindless eating - and not eating at all. Xenia cautions that now is not the time to be dieting and worrying about your weight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A national lockdown is unchartered territory for everyone - including businesses, trying to survive in the face of massive economic uncertainty. Cindy Poluta is joined by behaviour change advisor and coach Zandi Mathe for advice on how to emotionally manage a process like retrenchment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cindy Poluta is joined by Clinical Psychologist Dessy Tzoneva to talk about looking after a loved ones metal health - how to look out for them, what you should be looking for, how to navigate crucial conversations that can indicate issues.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Liane Lurie chats to Cindy poluta about helping teens manage their mental health during lockdown (as well as tackling disappointment, change in school schedule, not being able to see friends, sports, etc.)LISTEN TO PODCAST