When remote working leaves you feeling worthless and angry

Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Home of Hope requests help with resources for homeschooling programme The home is asking for 10 laptops and 40 tablets to keep its homeschooling programme going. 17 June 2020 5:16 PM
eNkanini residents rebuild shacks destroyed by fire Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the municipality delivered food parcels to the informal settlement on Wednesday. 17 June 2020 4:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi holds a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases. 17 June 2020 12:41 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
UPDATE: 39,867 COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll reaches 1,568 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 infections is 73,533. 13 June 2020 10:04 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
Podcasts

Locked And Down
When remote working leaves you feeling worthless and angry

When remote working leaves you feeling worthless and angry

15 June 2020 6:39 PM

Clinical Psychologist Dessy Tzoneva rejoins Cindy Poluta to unpack the range of feelings many of us are feeling right now while working remotely.


Anxieties around kids returning to school

3 June 2020 8:37 PM

Cindy Poluta is joined by Educational Psychologist Viviana Schwendinger to unpack some of the likely emotional responses around children returning to school - and the anxieties that go with it.

 

Turning troubled times into valuable lessons learned

16 April 2020 3:27 PM

SADAG's Cassey Chambers joins Cindy Poluta to mark the day which WOULD have been the end of 21 days of lockdown - but which now serves as a reminder that so much is beyond our control. Thanks to lockdown, we're also learning to be ok with that :) 

Tips for working during lockdown (from someone who knows!)

15 April 2020 10:13 AM

Ian Bessarabia – an Experience Coach specializing in emotional intelligence linked to workplaces of the future - has been in a semi lockdown for almost a year. He shares his unique story with Cindy Poluta and also tips on how to make it a time of opportunity.

The power of staying positive

14 April 2020 7:58 AM

Cindy Poluta is joined by Rudi Keil, CEO of BMoved Wellness to talk through wide-ranging wellness strategies over this time.

Managing finances

13 April 2020 1:11 PM

Craig Turton of Easy Equities shares practical tips with Cindy Poluta on how to reduce expenditure and improve management of family finances during lockdown.

The role of Meditation

12 April 2020 8:12 AM

Colinda Linde rejoins Cindy Poluta to share the benefits of regular mediation in managing exceptional and everyday anxieties and leads Cindy through a basic meditation as an illustrative example.

Emotional Eating

11 April 2020 7:43 AM

Cindy chats to mindful eating and life coach Xenia Ayiotis about awareness around binge eating, mindless eating - and not eating at all. Xenia cautions that now is not the time to be dieting and worrying about your weight.

Retrenchment

10 April 2020 8:53 AM

A national lockdown is unchartered territory for everyone - including businesses, trying to survive in the face of massive economic uncertainty. Cindy Poluta is joined by behaviour change advisor and coach Zandi Mathe for advice on how to emotionally manage a process like retrenchment.

Supporting the sick or elderly

9 April 2020 7:27 AM

Cindy Poluta is joined by Clinical Psychologist Dessy Tzoneva to talk about looking after a loved ones metal health - how to look out for them, what you should be looking for, how to navigate crucial conversations that can indicate issues.

Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

Local

Nafiz Modack and co-accused granted bail in fraud, corruption case

17 June 2020 4:38 PM

Man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 4:05 PM

WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

17 June 2020 3:48 PM

