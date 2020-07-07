On handling Grief

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
Judge Hlope and Moeng Moeng
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 12:45
'Forgotten' waste pickers remain in jail
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandeka Chauke
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths. 7 July 2020 11:52 PM
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details. 7 July 2020 5:34 PM
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19 The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities. 7 July 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
View all Business
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
View all Sport
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Comedian Fahim Anwar shares funny stages of COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:29 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths. 7 July 2020 11:52 PM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Locked And Down
arrow_forward
On handling Grief

On handling Grief

7 July 2020 11:41 PM

Psychology Honours Graduate from Wits, Riyasat-Jaan Khana, joins Cindy Poluta to talk about grief in a time of lockdown. Khana is also a telephonic counsellor with The South African Depression and Anxiety Group and shares a unique experience from performing the role.


More episodes from Locked And Down

When remote working leaves you feeling worthless and angry

15 June 2020 6:39 PM

Clinical Psychologist Dessy Tzoneva rejoins Cindy Poluta to unpack the range of feelings many of us are feeling right now while working remotely.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anxieties around kids returning to school

3 June 2020 8:37 PM

Cindy Poluta is joined by Educational Psychologist Viviana Schwendinger to unpack some of the likely emotional responses around children returning to school - and the anxieties that go with it.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Turning troubled times into valuable lessons learned

16 April 2020 3:27 PM

SADAG's Cassey Chambers joins Cindy Poluta to mark the day which WOULD have been the end of 21 days of lockdown - but which now serves as a reminder that so much is beyond our control. Thanks to lockdown, we're also learning to be ok with that :) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tips for working during lockdown (from someone who knows!)

15 April 2020 10:13 AM

Ian Bessarabia – an Experience Coach specializing in emotional intelligence linked to workplaces of the future - has been in a semi lockdown for almost a year. He shares his unique story with Cindy Poluta and also tips on how to make it a time of opportunity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The power of staying positive

14 April 2020 7:58 AM

Cindy Poluta is joined by Rudi Keil, CEO of BMoved Wellness to talk through wide-ranging wellness strategies over this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Managing finances

13 April 2020 1:11 PM

Craig Turton of Easy Equities shares practical tips with Cindy Poluta on how to reduce expenditure and improve management of family finances during lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of Meditation

12 April 2020 8:12 AM

Colinda Linde rejoins Cindy Poluta to share the benefits of regular mediation in managing exceptional and everyday anxieties and leads Cindy through a basic meditation as an illustrative example.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emotional Eating

11 April 2020 7:43 AM

Cindy chats to mindful eating and life coach Xenia Ayiotis about awareness around binge eating, mindless eating - and not eating at all. Xenia cautions that now is not the time to be dieting and worrying about your weight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retrenchment

10 April 2020 8:53 AM

A national lockdown is unchartered territory for everyone - including businesses, trying to survive in the face of massive economic uncertainty. Cindy Poluta is joined by behaviour change advisor and coach Zandi Mathe for advice on how to emotionally manage a process like retrenchment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good

Entertainment

World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

Business Africa

If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement

Politics

EWN Highlights

Why SA unlikely to have online voting system in 2021

7 July 2020 8:26 PM

Africa to rebound from pandemic slump in 2021 but damage done: AfDB

7 July 2020 8:08 PM

EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner

7 July 2020 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA