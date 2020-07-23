Considering the plight of educators

Psychology Honours Graduate from Wits, Riyasat-Jaan Khana, joins Cindy Poluta to talk about grief in a time of lockdown. Khana is also a telephonic counsellor with The South African Depression and Anxiety Group and shares a unique experience from performing the role.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist Dessy Tzoneva rejoins Cindy Poluta to unpack the range of feelings many of us are feeling right now while working remotely.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cindy Poluta is joined by Educational Psychologist Viviana Schwendinger to unpack some of the likely emotional responses around children returning to school - and the anxieties that go with it.
SADAG's Cassey Chambers joins Cindy Poluta to mark the day which WOULD have been the end of 21 days of lockdown - but which now serves as a reminder that so much is beyond our control. Thanks to lockdown, we're also learning to be ok with that :)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ian Bessarabia – an Experience Coach specializing in emotional intelligence linked to workplaces of the future - has been in a semi lockdown for almost a year. He shares his unique story with Cindy Poluta and also tips on how to make it a time of opportunity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cindy Poluta is joined by Rudi Keil, CEO of BMoved Wellness to talk through wide-ranging wellness strategies over this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Craig Turton of Easy Equities shares practical tips with Cindy Poluta on how to reduce expenditure and improve management of family finances during lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Colinda Linde rejoins Cindy Poluta to share the benefits of regular mediation in managing exceptional and everyday anxieties and leads Cindy through a basic meditation as an illustrative example.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cindy chats to mindful eating and life coach Xenia Ayiotis about awareness around binge eating, mindless eating - and not eating at all. Xenia cautions that now is not the time to be dieting and worrying about your weight.LISTEN TO PODCAST