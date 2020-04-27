Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.
Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities.
Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts.
Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.
