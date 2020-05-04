Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

Today at 13:35 Work place preparedness during Covid-19 The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Dr Tshidi Gule

Today at 14:05 Gardening in May The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Joy Phala - Garden Designer from Organic Kitchen Designs

Today at 14:35 Car feature - What happens to license disks, divers licenses during lockdown ? The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Simon Zwane

Today at 14:46 Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

Today at 15:16 EWN: Treasury and SARS brief parly on annual performance Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 15:45 How red tape is hampering the hungry from receiving food Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:52 Why South Africans need to ensure income security. Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand

Today at 17:11 How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown? Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Panyaza Lesufi

Today at 17:20 How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa

Today at 18:09 How SARS tax annual tax collection been affected by Covid-19 pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service

Today at 18:16 South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group

Today at 18:43 How the airline industry grounded more than 16 000 planes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind

