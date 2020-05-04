Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Work place preparedness during Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Dr Tshidi Gule
Dr Tshidi Gule
Today at 14:05
Gardening in May
The Azania Mosaka Show
Joy Phala - Garden Designer from Organic Kitchen Designs
Joy Phala - Garden Designer from Organic Kitchen Designs
Today at 14:35
Car feature - What happens to license disks, divers licenses during lockdown ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Simon Zwane
Simon Zwane
Today at 14:46
Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:16
EWN: Treasury and SARS brief parly on annual performance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:45
How red tape is hampering the hungry from receiving food
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:52
Why South Africans need to ensure income security.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand
Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand
Today at 17:11
How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Panyaza Lesufi
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 18:09
How SARS tax annual tax collection been affected by Covid-19 pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:16
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 18:43
How the airline industry grounded more than 16 000 planes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
