Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.
Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page:
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series
As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.
Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities.
Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts.
