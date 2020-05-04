Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148 The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. 5 May 2020 10:08 PM
How are public and private schools tackling fees during the lockdown? Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Independent School Association of SA's executive director Lebogang Montjane explain. 5 May 2020 6:20 PM
[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece. 5 May 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
View all Politics
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148 The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. 5 May 2020 10:08 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
Wits Impacts For Good
arrow_forward
Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series



More episodes from Wits Impacts For Good

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 7:42 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits researcher’s technovation stops infection before it starts

27 April 2020 5:52 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148

World Local

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa commends KZN govt's efforts in preparing COVID-19 care facilities

5 May 2020 7:54 PM

Sars predicts rise in business rescue cases this year

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

