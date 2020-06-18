Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More consumers move to contactless payments Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions. 22 June 2020 5:06 PM
Clients finding no joy in bid to make COVID-19 insurance claims Consumer journalist Georgina Crouth says many insurers claim their policies were never written to cover pandemics. 22 June 2020 4:49 PM
Man arrested in connection with Durban kidnappings appears in court Brandon Naidoo tried to defraud the families of Miguel Louw and Sandra Munsamy following their disappearances. 22 June 2020 4:18 PM
View all Local
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening. 22 June 2020 8:00 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all Politics
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1 Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had... 22 June 2020 3:25 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 4,288 new cases. 22 June 2020 10:27 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
View all Africa
Will enforcing zero-tolerance drunk driving law turn into logistical nightmare? Under the new law you won't be able to have a single drink before driving, as you can't have any alcohol in your blood whatsoever. 21 June 2020 3:39 PM
President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show discuss colonial names and statues. Willem says Hoërskool DF Malan should be changed. 17 June 2020 10:52 AM
'Our inquiries and hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their views on #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world. 10 June 2020 10:58 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Wits Impacts For Good
arrow_forward
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?

Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?

18 June 2020 2:12 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Jo Vearey — the Wits professor fighting not only for the inclusion of marginalised African migrants in South Africa's Covid-19 response but also for their protection as a wave of xenophobic violence sweeps through the country.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series


More episodes from Wits Impacts For Good

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

4 June 2020 3:24 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Musa Manzi – the Wits professor whose ground-breaking mathematical algorithm has the potential to save the lives of mine workers down in the darkest depths of South Africa’s deepest mines.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Helen Rees – the Wits professor leading the South African division of the Solidarity Trial that forms part of the international drug trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to accelerate the search for an effective vaccine for Covid-19 patients in hospital.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 7:42 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits researcher’s technovation stops infection before it starts

27 April 2020 5:52 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

23 April 2020 8:57 AM

Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally

World Local

Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need

Local

[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds

Business

EWN Highlights

2 trucks set alight in Dunoon, disrupting traffic flow on N7

22 June 2020 9:22 PM

Tygerberg Hospital's chief porter didn’t think he’d contract COVID-19

22 June 2020 8:43 PM

Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

22 June 2020 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA