Wits Impact for Good - Claudine Storbeck

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.



Meet Helen Rees – the Wits professor leading the South African division of the Solidarity Trial that forms part of the international drug trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to accelerate the search for an effective vaccine for Covid-19 patients in hospital.



#ForGood



Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page:

https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

arrow_forward