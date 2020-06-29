Breaking the silence: How this Wits professor is amplifying the voice of the deaf

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.



Meet Claudine Storbeck — the Wits professor championing the plight of the deaf community by ensuring that all babies and children are given equal access to education and opportunities in order to develop to their full potential.



#ForGood



Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page:

https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series