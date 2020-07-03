WITS Impact for Good - Raees Dangor

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng PEC to decide which level the province will be
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:20
SABC Editorial Policy: The End of an Error
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongumusa Makhathini, Chairperson SABC Board
Today at 15:45
Tobacco group lodges leave to appeal ruling that kept cigarettes banned
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Today at 16:10
Gauteng province taking over all ambulance services from municipalities
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgati Malebana, CEO of EMS in Gauteng
Today at 16:20
Porn addiction, anxiety surged among SA workers during lockdown,
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrew Davies
Today at 16:45
UIF Briefing: Fraud allegations and TERS ending
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF
Today at 17:11
Gauteng Expetec to reach 120 000 cases by end of July
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Mary Kawonga, Public Health Medicine specialist
Today at 17:20
Shoeless boy grows into sneaker boss
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lekau Sehoana
Today at 18:09
SAA pilots miffed over severance packages
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Taking a trip down memory lane of 702's 40 years Albi Modise captures the story about the talk radio station that started at midday on 28 June 1980. 3 July 2020 1:21 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Load reduction leaves parts of Gauteng without power - Eskom The utility said this was part of its efforts to avoid overloading in high-density areas. 3 July 2020 11:35 AM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay's dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
Wits Impacts For Good
WITS Impact for Good - Raees Dangor

WITS Impact for Good - Raees Dangor

3 July 2020 2:52 PM


More episodes from Wits Impacts For Good

Breaking the silence: How this Wits professor is amplifying the voice of the deaf

29 June 2020 11:37 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Claudine Storbeck — the Wits professor championing the plight of the deaf community by ensuring that all babies and children are given equal access to education and opportunities in order to develop to their full potential.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?

18 June 2020 2:12 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Jo Vearey — the Wits professor fighting not only for the inclusion of marginalised African migrants in South Africa's Covid-19 response but also for their protection as a wave of xenophobic violence sweeps through the country.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

4 June 2020 3:24 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Musa Manzi – the Wits professor whose ground-breaking mathematical algorithm has the potential to save the lives of mine workers down in the darkest depths of South Africa’s deepest mines.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Helen Rees – the Wits professor leading the South African division of the Solidarity Trial that forms part of the international drug trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to accelerate the search for an effective vaccine for Covid-19 patients in hospital.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 7:42 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits researcher’s technovation stops infection before it starts

27 April 2020 5:52 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

23 April 2020 8:57 AM

Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness

Local

Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events

Local Sport

Will the Gauteng govt decide to restrict sale, consumption of alcohol?

Local

EWN Highlights

Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent

3 July 2020 2:49 PM

Pupils can access meals at any school, says department

3 July 2020 2:31 PM

National Treasury: SA can’t afford to spend more

3 July 2020 2:25 PM

