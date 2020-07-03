Wits Impact for Good - Raees Dangor

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ralf Schmidt
Sandile Majola Lead Singer
Today at 15:20
Vatican publishes Child sex abuse manual
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA
Today at 15:23
Donate R167 to the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children this Mandela Day
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic
Today at 15:53
On Mandela Day around 200 rights organisations call for release of activists as part of #StandAsMyWitness campaign
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David Kode, Campaigns and Advocacy Lead at CIVICUS..
Today at 16:10
Yep!: New app helps you find local services and businesses
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lunga Siyo. CEO: Telkom Business
Today at 16:20
Would you like your bread to stay fresher for long?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Geoff Penny, Executive director of the South African Chamber of Baking
Today at 16:45
Temptations: Exquisite tastes with an exotic touch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prim Reddy - Former Sabc Continuity Presenter at Now Runs Indian Restaurant In Cpt
Niranj Pather
Today at 17:11
Married, But Not To Each Other: Lockdown Edition on the 9th of August
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ndumiso Lindi
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Teacher creates initiative to help Alex kids read from home Pamla Kantor tells Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report that the reaction has been an uplifting experience. 17 July 2020 1:46 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net' Institute for Justice and Reconciliation's Mikhail Moosa says if the state would have this grant, it would support more people. 17 July 2020 1:14 PM
View all Local
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi shares the insights from their data. 16 July 2020 5:57 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:35 AM
Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:34 AM
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Wits Impacts For Good
arrow_forward
Wits Impact for Good - Raees Dangor

Wits Impact for Good - Raees Dangor

3 July 2020 2:52 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Raees Dangor — the Wits student whose affordable clean energy system is set to address South Africa’s crippling loadshedding crisis and, radically change the lives of villagers affected by energy poverty.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series


More episodes from Wits Impacts For Good

Breaking the silence: How this Wits professor is amplifying the voice of the deaf

29 June 2020 11:37 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Claudine Storbeck — the Wits professor championing the cause of the deaf community by ensuring that all babies and children are given equal access to education and opportunities in order to develop to their full potential.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?

18 June 2020 2:12 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Jo Vearey — the Wits professor fighting not only for the inclusion of marginalised African migrants in South Africa's Covid-19 response but also for their protection as a wave of xenophobic violence sweeps through the country.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

4 June 2020 3:24 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Musa Manzi – the Wits professor whose ground-breaking mathematical algorithm has the potential to save the lives of mine workers down in the darkest depths of South Africa’s deepest mines.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Helen Rees – the Wits professor leading the South African division of the Solidarity Trial that forms part of the international drug trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to accelerate the search for an effective vaccine for Covid-19 patients in hospital.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 7:42 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits researcher’s technovation stops infection before it starts

27 April 2020 5:52 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

23 April 2020 8:57 AM

Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Local

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

Local

EWN Highlights

Dlodlo: McBride’s appointment to SSA ministry to lift weight off my shoulders

17 July 2020 2:14 PM

Initial COVID-19 infections in CT came from Europe, researchers find

17 July 2020 1:23 PM

DA seeks urgent court interdict to stop SAA bailout

17 July 2020 1:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA