Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures?

Late Night Talk
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Milnerton Housing Development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:37
Numsa to picket at ArcelorMittal over job cuts on Monday
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamokgethi Molopyane - Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting
Today at 12:40
Nestle
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
RIP Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oliver Hermanus - Film director and writer
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Latest Local
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
'Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom' The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Sanef expresses concern for media industry amid retrenchments Primedia is the latest firm to be affected following an announcement that it will be initiating a section 189 process as it looks... 19 July 2020 3:05 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast. 17 July 2020 5:59 PM
Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa. 17 July 2020 5:32 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Wits Impacts For Good
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures?

Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures?

3 July 2020 2:52 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Raees Dangor — the Wits student whose affordable clean energy system is set to address South Africa's crippling loadshedding crisis and, radically change the lives of villagers affected by energy poverty.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series


Breaking the silence: How this Wits professor is amplifying the voice of the deaf

29 June 2020 11:37 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Claudine Storbeck — the Wits professor championing the cause of the deaf community by ensuring that all babies and children are given equal access to education and opportunities in order to develop to their full potential.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

Why are migrants being excluded from SA's response to Covid-19?

18 June 2020 2:12 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Jo Vearey — the Wits professor fighting not only for the inclusion of marginalised African migrants in South Africa's Covid-19 response but also for their protection as a wave of xenophobic violence sweeps through the country.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA's mines

4 June 2020 3:24 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Musa Manzi – the Wits professor whose ground-breaking mathematical algorithm has the potential to save the lives of mine workers down in the darkest depths of South Africa's deepest mines.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Helen Rees – the Wits professor leading the South African division of the Solidarity Trial that forms part of the international drug trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to accelerate the search for an effective vaccine for Covid-19 patients in hospital.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 7:42 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent still

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

Wits researcher’s technovation stops infection before it starts

27 April 2020 5:52 PM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.

Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

23 April 2020 8:57 AM

Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark

World Local

The release of low-risk offenders has helped ease COVID-19 outbreak in prisons

Local

Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco

Local Business

Woman’s body found floating near Kalk Bay Harbour

19 July 2020 6:47 PM

‘Thank you for everything’: Tributes for legendary SA director Moonyeenn Lee

19 July 2020 6:35 PM

Statement on Ramaphosa addressing nation tonight is fake - spokesperson

19 July 2020 6:22 PM

