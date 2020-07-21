Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.
Meet Bob Scholes — the Wits professor working hard to address the catastrophic impacts of climate change and global warming with deep transformative change.
Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page:
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series
Meet Raees Dangor — the Wits student whose affordable clean energy system is set to address South Africa’s crippling loadshedding crisis and, radically change the lives of villagers affected by energy poverty.
Meet Claudine Storbeck — the Wits professor championing the cause of the deaf community by ensuring that all babies and children are given equal access to education and opportunities in order to develop to their full potential.
Meet Jo Vearey — the Wits professor fighting not only for the inclusion of marginalised African migrants in South Africa's Covid-19 response but also for their protection as a wave of xenophobic violence sweeps through the country.
Meet Musa Manzi – the Wits professor whose ground-breaking mathematical algorithm has the potential to save the lives of mine workers down in the darkest depths of South Africa’s deepest mines.
Meet Helen Rees – the Wits professor leading the South African division of the Solidarity Trial that forms part of the international drug trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to accelerate the search for an effective vaccine for Covid-19 patients in hospital.
Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities.
Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts.
Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.
