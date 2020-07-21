Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: For Good.



Meet Claudine Storbeck — the Wits professor championing the cause of the deaf community by ensuring that all babies and children are given equal access to education and opportunities in order to develop to their full potential.



#ForGood



Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page:

https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

arrow_forward