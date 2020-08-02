Black Lives Matter: Why Medical Anthropology matters most right now!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:15
Women who were forcibly sterilised to tell their stories
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Zandile Mkhize - Profect Co-ordinator from Her Right Initiative
Bongekile Msibi - Victim
Lindy Mahlangu - Victim
Today at 13:35
Continue with Sterilization
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mthwalume serial killings suspect commits suicide
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:20
From dumpsite to community gardens
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Joshua Buchalter,
Today at 16:52
JuniorTekkies programme offering free maths and science to Grade 11s and 12s
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Petrus Lombard, Project Manager for JuniorTekkies
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
nealle hill
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Latest Local
Restaurant industry relieved by move to Level 2 but says it's 5 weeks too late The association's CEO Wendy Alberts reflects on the country's move to a lower level of lockdown. 17 August 2020 1:11 PM
'We're not celebrating like pandemic is over, we celebrate going back to work' Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show have expressed their gratitude towards the easing of restrictions in Level 2. 17 August 2020 11:27 AM
SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus. 17 August 2020 8:05 AM
View all Local
Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his column that none of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions. 17 August 2020 10:58 AM
'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they welcome the announcement by Ramaphosa but regulations haven't been published yet. 16 August 2020 2:43 PM
Alcohol, cigarettes, gym and leisure permitted as Ramaphosa opens the economy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the entire country will move to alert Level 2 but warns of a COVID-19 resurgence. 15 August 2020 9:02 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach almost 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 159,712 recoveries. 16 August 2020 9:03 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Wits Impacts For Good
arrow_forward
Black Lives Matter: Why Medical Anthropology matters most right now!

Black Lives Matter: Why Medical Anthropology matters most right now!

2 August 2020 10:27 PM

Meet Lenore Manderson — the Wits professor whose work in medical anthropology, social history and public health seeks to address the complex social responses to disease, inequality and social injustices facing humankind in the Black Lives Matter era. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series


More episodes from Wits Impacts For Good

Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart

21 July 2020 10:33 AM

Meet Bob Scholes — the Wits professor working hard to address the catastrophic impacts of climate change and global warming with deep transformative change. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures?

3 July 2020 2:52 PM

Meet Raees Dangor — the Wits student whose affordable clean energy system is set to address South Africa’s crippling loadshedding crisis and, radically change the lives of villagers affected by energy poverty. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Breaking the silence: How this Wits professor is amplifying the voice of the deaf

29 June 2020 11:37 AM

Meet Claudine Storbeck — the Wits professor championing the cause of the deaf community by ensuring that all babies and children are given equal access to education and opportunities in order to develop to their full potential. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?

18 June 2020 2:12 PM

Meet Jo Vearey — the Wits professor fighting not only for the inclusion of marginalised African migrants in South Africa's Covid-19 response but also for their protection as a wave of xenophobic violence sweeps through the country. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

4 June 2020 3:24 PM

Meet Musa Manzi – the Wits professor whose ground-breaking mathematical algorithm has the potential to save the lives of mine workers down in the darkest depths of South Africa’s deepest mines. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

Meet Helen Rees – the Wits professor leading the South African division of the Solidarity Trial that forms part of the international drug trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to accelerate the search for an effective vaccine for Covid-19 patients in hospital. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 7:42 AM

Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits researcher’s technovation stops infection before it starts

27 April 2020 5:52 PM

Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

23 April 2020 8:57 AM

Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

