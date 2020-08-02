Black Lives Matter: Why Medical Anthropology matters most right now!

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
702 FYI
Today at 13:15
Women who were forcibly sterilised to tell their stories
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Zandile Mkhize - Profect Co-ordinator from Her Right Initiative
Bongekile Msibi - Victim
Lindy Mahlangu - Victim
Today at 13:35
Continue with Sterilization
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mthwalume serial killings suspect commits suicide
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:20
From dumpsite to community gardens
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Joshua Buchalter,
Today at 16:52
JuniorTekkies programme offering free maths and science to Grade 11s and 12s
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Petrus Lombard, Project Manager for JuniorTekkies
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
nealle hill
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
