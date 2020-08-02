Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wits Impacts For Good
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align

2 August 2020 10:27 PM

Meet Lenore Manderson — the Wits professor whose work in medical anthropology, social history and public health seeks to address the complex social responses to disease, inequality and social injustices facing humankind in the Black Lives Matter era. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series


More episodes from Wits Impacts For Good

Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart

21 July 2020 10:33 AM

Meet Bob Scholes — the Wits professor working hard to address the catastrophic impacts of climate change and global warming with deep transformative change. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures?

3 July 2020 2:52 PM

Meet Raees Dangor — the Wits student whose affordable clean energy system is set to address South Africa’s crippling loadshedding crisis and, radically change the lives of villagers affected by energy poverty. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Breaking the silence: How this Wits professor is amplifying the voice of the deaf

29 June 2020 11:37 AM

Meet Claudine Storbeck — the Wits professor championing the cause of the deaf community by ensuring that all babies and children are given equal access to education and opportunities in order to develop to their full potential. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?

18 June 2020 2:12 PM

Meet Jo Vearey — the Wits professor fighting not only for the inclusion of marginalised African migrants in South Africa's Covid-19 response but also for their protection as a wave of xenophobic violence sweeps through the country. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

4 June 2020 3:24 PM

Meet Musa Manzi – the Wits professor whose ground-breaking mathematical algorithm has the potential to save the lives of mine workers down in the darkest depths of South Africa’s deepest mines. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:19 PM

Meet Helen Rees – the Wits professor leading the South African division of the Solidarity Trial that forms part of the international drug trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to accelerate the search for an effective vaccine for Covid-19 patients in hospital. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 7:42 AM

Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits researcher’s technovation stops infection before it starts

27 April 2020 5:52 PM

Meet Michael Lucas – the Wits PHD student whose break-through academic research in infection control could wipe the slate clean and stop nosocomial infections before it starts. #ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits Impacts for Good launches soon!

23 April 2020 8:57 AM

Eusebius McKaiser previews a brand new podcast series aimed at revealing Wits Originators, researchers, working to answer some of the world's pressing problems.

#ForGood

Visit the Wits Impacts For Good feature page: 
https://www.702.co.za/features/411/the-wits-impacts-for-good-podcast-series

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

