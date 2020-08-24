Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take

Today at 18:09 Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

Today at 18:39 B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)

Today at 18:48 Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Future of Mining The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

