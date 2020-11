What’s Viral - Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her

Today at 16:10 Railway safety report released Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:20 How Music Royalties Work Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nicholas Darius Maweni, Chairman of SAMRO

Today at 16:45 Senzo Meyiwa murder accused make second court appearance Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Advocate Gerrie Nel, Former State Prosecutor

Today at 16:50 IPID launches 16 Days of Activism campaign and the Gender Based Violence Strategy Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson

Today at 17:10 Motsoaledi to meet Zim counterpart at Beitbridge border post Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi- Minister of Home Affairs

Today at 17:20 Wrap of the day: Black Friday Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Refilwe Pitjeng

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

