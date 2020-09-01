Challenges for road runners

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it Works - An unusual idea for saving the economy, inspired by Elon Musk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Jones - CEO at African Source Markets
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Third suspect arrested in connection with Nathaniel Julies murder, says Ipid Spokesperson says he is going to be charged with defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition. 1 September 2020 6:43 PM
Running club to introduce security on routes as attacks and muggings increase Chairman of the Run Zone athletics club Graham Block says they are encouraging members to run in groups 1 September 2020 6:20 PM
uMthwalume women form organisation and 'do not want politicians to interfere' Leader Hlengiwe Gambushe says police laughed at them when opening cases and told them to look for 'victim at a boyfriend's house'. 1 September 2020 5:19 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has to rescue the image that he is actually in charge of the ANC' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni weighs in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national executive committee briefing. 1 September 2020 1:27 PM
'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared' Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte reflects on the party's NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 1 September 2020 11:07 AM
'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it' GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi speaks on the failures of transformational policies in South Africa. 1 September 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH. 31 August 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Man draws driveway racetracks for a kid who always rides on his driveway Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:39 AM
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries surpass 540,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 540,923, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 182,466 recoverie... 31 August 2020 9:54 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Perlman
arrow_forward
Challenges for road runners

Challenges for road runners

1 September 2020 5:52 PM

Guest: Graham Block, Chairman of Runzone 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Perlman

Third suspect arrested in connection with Nathaniel Julies murder

1 September 2020 6:17 PM

John Perlman speaks to IPID spokesperson, Ndileka Cola on the arrest of a third person, SAPS detective in connection with the Nathaniel Julies murder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: What it means for power generation units to be down

1 September 2020 5:40 PM

Guest: Rhulani Mathebula, Eskom Head of Generation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can Hawks and NPA fulfill the desires of the ANC NEC when it come to corruption

1 September 2020 5:38 PM

John Perlman speaks to the Director of Open Secrets, Hennie Van Vuuren on whether or not law enforcement agencies have capacity to go after corrupt officials who are within the ANC ranks. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships 2020

1 September 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Rohan Naidoo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Single fathers want rights to register child births

1 September 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Zita  Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy  at Centre For Child Law 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Challenges facing GBV groups in the rural areas

1 September 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Hlengiwe Gambushe, leader at Umthwalume Women

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom warns of more loashedding as power generating units go down

1 September 2020 3:40 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zikalala In Mthwalume

1 September 2020 3:28 PM

Nkosikhona Duma/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Mogoeng raises concerns over child trafficking in birth registration case

1 September 2020 3:24 PM

Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Third suspect arrested in connection with Nathaniel Julies murder, says Ipid

Local

'The e-toll issue was grossly flawed and was never going to work,' says Outa CEO

Local

Chief Justice Mogoeng raises concerns about loopholes in birth registration

Local

EWN Highlights

Nehawu says workers forced to resume duties before being cleared of COVID-19

1 September 2020 6:55 PM

Stage 2 load shedding to continue from 8 am tomorrow

1 September 2020 5:45 PM

Wet weather and load shedding make for gloomy first day of September

1 September 2020 5:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA