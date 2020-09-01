Challenges for road runners

Guest: Graham Block, Chairman of Runzone
John Perlman speaks to IPID spokesperson, Ndileka Cola on the arrest of a third person, SAPS detective in connection with the Nathaniel Julies murder.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rhulani Mathebula, Eskom Head of GenerationLISTEN TO PODCAST
John Perlman speaks to the Director of Open Secrets, Hennie Van Vuuren on whether or not law enforcement agencies have capacity to go after corrupt officials who are within the ANC ranks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rohan NaidooLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zita Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child LawLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hlengiwe Gambushe, leader at Umthwalume WomenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business IntelligenceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkosikhona Duma/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST