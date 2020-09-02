Dealing with big match nerves in football

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: What can athletes teach us about wealth creation.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Autopsy: Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal - Forensic Pathologist
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - How not understanding the vibrational scale when it comes to your money is doomed to keep you stuck"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time. 2 September 2020 5:49 PM
'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this' EWN reporter Gaye Davis says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has placed commissioner Teboho Maruping on precautionary suspension. 2 September 2020 4:22 PM
View all Local
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane' John Moodey held an explosive press conference announcing his resignation from the official opposition. 2 September 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt' Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods. 2 September 2020 6:08 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
View all Business
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Leopard takes leisurely walk past breakfast area at Safari lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 87% The number of national recoveries so far is 549,993, which translates to a recovery rate of 87%. Gauteng has 183,789 recoveries. 1 September 2020 10:12 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Perlman
arrow_forward
Dealing with big match nerves in football

Dealing with big match nerves in football

2 September 2020 5:56 PM

Guest: Neil Tovey


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Perlman

Prosecuting corruption cases and preventing State Capture

2 September 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Willie Hofmeyr 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Covid fund only paid out 4% of the allocated funds

2 September 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: John Dludlu/ CEO of the small business Institute 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng leader John Moodey quits DA

2 September 2020 4:29 PM

Guest: Refiloe Ntseke

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs

2 September 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: AG report on UIF and other Covid relief funds

2 September 2020 3:35 PM

Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 from 3pm today

2 September 2020 3:22 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshansha 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Third suspect arrested in connection with Nathaniel Julies murder

1 September 2020 6:17 PM

John Perlman speaks to IPID spokesperson, Ndileka Cola on the arrest of a third person, SAPS detective in connection with the Nathaniel Julies murder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Challenges for road runners

1 September 2020 5:52 PM

Guest: Graham Block, Chairman of Runzone 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: What it means for power generation units to be down

1 September 2020 5:40 PM

Guest: Rhulani Mathebula, Eskom Head of Generation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Moodey: DA lacks principles to deal with inequality in South Africa

2 September 2020 7:07 PM

Load shedding likely to last until the weekend, warns Eskom

2 September 2020 6:23 PM

Free but unwell - Hopewell Chin’ono released from Chikurubi prison

2 September 2020 5:51 PM

