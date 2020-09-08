Sundowns wins the Premier league title

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
CCTV and EFF
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Jane Goodall Institute concerned about conflict between baboons and humans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Recovery Walk-CELEBRATE RECOVERY FROM ALCOHOLISM, ADDICTION AND MENTAL ILLNESS.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Potts - Spokesperson at Mitchells Plain CPF
Today at 10:33
Young group of entrepreneurs build UPS in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Gie
Today at 10:45
Sheep will never rule the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Today at 11:05
Top pulmonologist on how we are dealing with the pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts
Today at 11:32
Music: Swans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janine Parker
Today at 11:45
Whats trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
SA economy did NOT shrink by 51 percent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Nicro responds to RESUMPTION OF INMATE VISITS IN CORRECTIONAL CENTRES AND REMAND DETENTION FACILITIES
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Skype: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 12,213 tests conducted and 1,079 new infections. 8 September 2020 9:49 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
'The reality is that GDP is 16% in the second quarter compared to the first' Economists group convenor Dr Miriam Altman says Stats SA announcement that the GDP shrank by 51% is misleading. 8 September 2020 5:16 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa calls for national effort to rebuild the economy as GDP dips The president says SA, like other countries across the world, faces significant economic disruption as a result of COVID-19 8 September 2020 5:08 PM
Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry. 8 September 2020 1:28 PM
Court grants Click interdict barring EFF from intimidating consumers and staff The interdict was granted by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning. 8 September 2020 11:21 AM
View all Politics
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'? It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 8 September 2020 7:23 PM
Recession deepens with historic 51% second quarter drop in GDP How is the shattered economy going to recover? The Money Show interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego. 8 September 2020 6:37 PM
View all Business
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says 8 September 2020 4:53 PM
How your tribe affects your vibe Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence. 8 September 2020 3:08 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pitso Mosimane on a mission to win more silverware Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane expressed how it felt being crowned winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season. 8 September 2020 4:07 PM
'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit' Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket. 8 September 2020 11:05 AM
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot. 5 September 2020 6:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] 11-year-old boy calmly drives sick grandma to hospital Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 12,213 tests conducted and 1,079 new infections. 8 September 2020 9:49 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Sundowns wins the Premier league title

Sundowns wins the Premier league title

8 September 2020 3:44 PM

Guest: Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns coach


More episodes from Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Beitbridge Fence Saga: Who has oversight on the project?

8 September 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Prof Mike Muller | Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has Level 2 made people think that we are no longer in a pandemic?

8 September 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Professor Salim  Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lions are less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides

8 September 2020 5:08 PM

Guest: Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director, Botswana Predator Conservation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GDP collapses 51% in the second quarter

8 September 2020 4:22 PM

Guest: Dr Miriam Altman 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This agreement could be South Africa’s answer for an affordable Covid-19 vaccine. But there’s a catch

8 September 2020 4:10 PM

Guest: Safura Abdool Karim, legal journalist with Groundup 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding Grief in the Age of the COVID-19 Pandemic

8 September 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Prof Alida Herbst,  director of the School of Psychosocial Health at the NWU and a social worker 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Former Eskom Board Chair admits being told to postopone a board meeting by former President Zuma

8 September 2020 3:29 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court grants Clicks interdict against EFF, but peaceful protest may continue

8 September 2020 3:23 PM

Kayleen Morgan- Ewn Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Twitter divided over KFC’s Tsonga attire ‘joke’

7 September 2020 5:29 PM

Guest: Akhona Qengqe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000

World Local

'The reality is that GDP is 16% in the second quarter compared to the first'

Local

SAPS and State Security Agency to probe alleged planned assassination of a judge

Local

EWN Highlights

SA's COVID-19 recovery rate holds steady at 88.6% as 1,079 new cases confirmed

9 September 2020 6:10 AM

US Justice Department moves to defend Trump against rape accuser

9 September 2020 5:34 AM

Small Businesses Dept to work with Clicks to replace TRESemmé with local brands

8 September 2020 8:25 PM

