Webinar looks at the renewing of the Covid-19 grant

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Smart Homes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Unwanted payment holidays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Founder at Ubuntu Beds
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again' The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa. 9 September 2020 6:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa holds second Q&A session with Sanef President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts a question-and-answer session with editors, senior journalists, and analysts as part of his commit... 9 September 2020 6:03 PM
There is a strong case now for extension of social relief grant - Strategist Independent development strategist says it would be great if the COVID-19 social grant would be pushed up to R560 a month. 9 September 2020 5:39 PM
View all Local
Business community to give Ramaphosa plan to deal with SA GDP slump Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu reflects on the country slipping deeper into recession. 9 September 2020 7:26 AM
Ramaphosa calls for national effort to rebuild the economy as GDP dips The president says SA, like other countries across the world, faces significant economic disruption as a result of COVID-19 8 September 2020 5:08 PM
Tsotsi tells Zondo that Zuma told him about Eskom board meeting postponement EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi testimony at the inquiry. 8 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
Record profit, increased dividend - Is Shoprite the winner of 'Lockdown 2020'? It's been a good year for Shoprite despite lockdown restrictions. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 8 September 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says 8 September 2020 4:53 PM
How your tribe affects your vibe Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence. 8 September 2020 3:08 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in a... 9 September 2020 3:48 PM
Ruling against Caster Semenya is not neutral and is racist - Lebo Ramafoko Tekano Atlantic CEO says decisions taken by these Athletics Bodies are outdated and not in the interest of science. 9 September 2020 1:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] With KUWTK coming to an end, here are some Scott Disick funny moments Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as Matrics buy classmate phone after his was stolen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 12,213 tests conducted and 1,079 new infections. 8 September 2020 9:49 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Perlman
arrow_forward
Webinar looks at the renewing of the Covid-19 grant

Webinar looks at the renewing of the Covid-19 grant

9 September 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Kate Philip 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Perlman

EWN: Commission's proceedings underway, Mr Tsotsi continues with his Eskom related testimony before the commission

9 September 2020 5:19 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[financial wellness ]

9 September 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Flightcase Movement appeal for help

9 September 2020 5:04 PM

Guest: Kagiso Moima, Head of the Flightcase Movement,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 initiative proves clean PPE procurement & distribution is possible in South Africa

9 September 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Dr David Harrison

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alexandra electricity crackdown

9 September 2020 4:19 PM

Guest: Sandile Mavundla 
  Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caster determined to fight for human rights after latest setback

9 September 2020 3:38 PM

Guest: Shani Bartlett, Candidate attorney with Gioia Attorneys 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN:Artists call on court to be lenient with colleagues arrested in KZN protest

9 September 2020 3:25 PM

Nkosikhona Duma/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU granted order to freeze Lepelle Water Board CEO's pension payout

9 September 2020 3:21 PM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beitbridge Fence Saga: Who has oversight on the project?

8 September 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Prof Mike Muller | Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

Business Politics Local

SIU granted order to freeze Lepelle Water Board CEO's pension payout

Local

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp

Sport

EWN Highlights

Mthethwa describes Swiss court ruling against Semenya as an injustice

9 September 2020 7:12 PM

After meeting ZANU, ANC delegates say they'll return to meet other stakeholders

9 September 2020 7:04 PM

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa holds second Q&A session with Sanef

9 September 2020 6:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA