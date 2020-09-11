EWN:Ben Ngubane returns to state capture inquiry

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations. 11 September 2020 12:47 PM
WATCH LIVE: Ben Ngubane answers questions on Eskom at Zondo Inquiry Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is appearing at the state capture inquiry. He is expected to give evidence on his time... 11 September 2020 10:14 AM
Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reim... 11 September 2020 9:00 AM
ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on challenge by ANC, EFF and Gauteng government on the dissolving of city council. 10 September 2020 1:17 PM
EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib reflects on the recent protests by the party against Clicks. 10 September 2020 7:46 AM
'George Bizos gave up life of luxury to champion poor and defend human rights' Lilliesleaf Trust CEO Nic Wolpe pays tribute to the late struggle lawyer. 10 September 2020 7:23 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?  Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief. 9 September 2020 8:22 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK. 10 September 2020 4:38 PM
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says 8 September 2020 4:53 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in a... 9 September 2020 3:48 PM
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
[WATCH] Casper Nyovest to reward boy for a video that moved and inspired him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:08 AM
Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2020 8:25 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Perlman
EWN:Ben Ngubane returns to state capture inquiry

EWN:Ben Ngubane returns to state capture inquiry

11 September 2020 3:20 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN  Senior Reporter


SASCOC want CSA leadership to step aside

11 September 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Andrew Breetzke - SACA CEO 

SANDF flew ANC delegation to Zimbabwe

11 September 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Kobus Marais 

Jazz on the lake

11 September 2020 5:00 PM

Guest: Mandisi Dyantyis, Jazz artist

Negotiators failed SA

11 September 2020 4:32 PM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka 

The politics of black women's hair

11 September 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State 

Taxi Lekgotla

11 September 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Thabiso Molelekwa | spokesman at Santaco 

Capitec clients irate over double deductions

11 September 2020 3:30 PM

Guest: Charl Nel | Head Of Strategic Communications at Capitec Bank 

EFF, Unilever reach agreement over Clicks advert

10 September 2020 5:48 PM

Guest: Marshall Dlamini/ Secretary General  

Will pleas by artists and events companies be heard by the Ministry of Arts and Culture

10 September 2020 5:43 PM

Guest: Nathi Mthethwa | Minister at Department Of Arts And Culture

For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA

Sport

'We thank those who opened their hearts to help Wiseman,' says Tumi Sole

Local

'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu

Local

EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Saturday for most parts of SA

11 September 2020 9:13 PM

Early delivery! Cape woman gives birth at busy Station Deck taxi rank

11 September 2020 8:13 PM

Critical but stable – No weekend power cuts but Eskom warns system is vulnerable

11 September 2020 7:48 PM

