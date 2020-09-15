EWN: Powers and Privileges committee meets over EFF conduct

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent
Guest: Roy Bergman, Director at Bergman Moodley AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
John Perlman speaks to ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe about the decision by the ANC to pay back the money for the flight they took yo Zimbabwe to meet Zanu PFLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Mongameli Bobani
Guest: Lauren Lewis. I’m an associate attorney at Trudie Broekmann AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Yandiswa Xhakaza, CEO of Nal'ibaliLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Reuben Maleka | Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: João Feijó, Researchers at the Mozambican research organisation Observatorio do Meio RuralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of TshwaneLISTEN TO PODCAST