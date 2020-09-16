[financial wellness ]

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:19
President speaks and response
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Wits University resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial Professor Shabir Madhi says we need to continue with protocols such as wearing masks and keeping social distance. 16 September 2020 5:41 PM
Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements The Board of Healthcare Funders has the initiative to raise funds for doctors in informal settlements. 16 September 2020 5:15 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 7:03 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 11:34 AM
Did Eskom lie and implement stage 5 loadshedding without telling public? Independent energy advisor Ted Blom and spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on how the utility cuts power supply. 16 September 2020 7:53 AM
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I've never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA's spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box? Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection. 16 September 2020 1:49 PM
[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Guy cutting tree wrong way and cussing himself for it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It's slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Perlman
16 September 2020 5:08 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners 


NEDLAC Agree To Economic Recovery Action Plan

16 September 2020 5:57 PM

Guest: Lisa Seftel, NEDLAC Executive Director 

Wits University has resumed vaccinating in the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial

16 September 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial  

Economic possibilities for Level 1

16 September 2020 5:21 PM

John Perlman speaks to Prof Philippe Burger,  Vice Dean of the Strategic Projects at the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences on what it will look like for the economy when we are under Level 1.

Airlines call for international travel to reopen

16 September 2020 5:02 PM

Guest: Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive Officer 

Most plastic will never be recycled

16 September 2020 4:53 PM

Guest: Anton Hanekom | Executive Director at Plastics Sa 

Prasa launches new security plan to end rail agency's woes

16 September 2020 4:39 PM

Guest: Fikile Mbalula 

Raising funds for doctors in townships, informal settlements, remote and rural areas

16 September 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Dr Katlego for Dr Mothudi, the managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders 

Joint effort keeps agricultural sector thriving during pandemic

16 September 2020 4:00 PM

Guest: Wandile Sihlobo | Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) 

SAHRC does site visit to Mayibuye Primary

16 September 2020 3:38 PM

Guest: Buang Jones | Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission 

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm

Politics

Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?

Entertainment

Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements

Local

Group of artists, creatives accuse govt of being impractical about relief fund
16 September 2020 7:08 PM

16 September 2020 7:08 PM

LIVE BLOG: Ramaphosa announces a move to COVID-19 lockdown level 1 from Sunday
16 September 2020 6:20 PM

16 September 2020 6:20 PM

Ndlozi apologises for comments on harassment of eNCA journalist
16 September 2020 4:57 PM

16 September 2020 4:57 PM

