DoctorslivesMatter

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict. 18 September 2020 5:37 PM
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.... 18 September 2020 3:41 PM
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan. 18 September 2020 2:01 PM
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs. 18 September 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg. 17 September 2020 9:44 AM
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities. 18 September 2020 1:33 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles. 19 September 2020 1:24 PM
The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana. 18 September 2020 3:27 PM
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:21 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Perlman
#DoctorslivesMatter

#DoctorslivesMatter

17 September 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Dr Coceka Mfundisi, Neurosurgeon based in Johannesburg


Celebrating the life of the late South African poet, Keorapetse Kgositsile

18 September 2020 5:38 PM

Guest: Elinor Sisulu 

Taxpayers paying more than R85m to suspended employees

18 September 2020 5:09 PM

Guest: Senzo Mchunu 

Tips to Avoid Intellectual Property Infringement

18 September 2020 4:28 PM

Guest: Sara-Jane Pluke, Partner and head of the Intellectual Property department at Eversheds Sutherland

Special Tribunal orders EC ambulance scooter tender be halted

18 September 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson 

UK WARNS OF POSSIBLE RETURN TO LOCKDOWN ACROSS ENGLAND

18 September 2020 3:59 PM

Guest:Gavin Grey | UK Correspondent at EWN

OR Tambo Airport Drop of Zone

18 September 2020 3:53 PM

Guest: Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, General Manager O.R. Tambo International Airport 

EWN: Sacca and NUMSA picket outside SAA offices

18 September 2020 3:18 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

EWN: Bizos laid to rest

18 September 2020 1:00 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN 

Funding for SAA rescue fails to materialise

17 September 2020 5:31 PM

Guest: Carol Paton | Journalist/Writer at Business Day

NANDUWE and WATA executive committees dissolved

17 September 2020 5:25 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo 

Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips

Entertainment

Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from?

Politics

Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch

Local

EWN Highlights

SA records 2,029 new COVID-19 cases, 83 more related deaths

20 September 2020 7:47 AM

Lotto results: Player bags whopping R11.7 million jackpot

20 September 2020 7:33 AM

Gender commission investigates Ndlozi over tweet on harassment of eNCA journo

19 September 2020 6:48 PM

