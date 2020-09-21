EWN: Farmers need police to deal with petty crimes to prevent racial tensions

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
John Perlman speaks to Nehawu’s first deputy president, Mike Shingange on their picket which yielded a commitment for a meeting from the president.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: General Khehla SitholeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Nozipho JaxaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mosa Mabuza, Chief Executive Officer of the Council for GeoscienceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tsitsi Dangarembga Director Institute of Creative Arts for Progress in Africa (ICAPA) TrustLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elrena Van Der Spuy | Professor, Centre Of Criminology In Fac Of Law at UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mmaki Jantjies Senior Lecturer, University of the Western CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Naushad Khan, Publisher turned catererLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dirk De Vos | at QED SolutionsLISTEN TO PODCAST