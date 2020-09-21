Heritage Month:Marrying technology and home language boosts maths and science learning

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane June 2020 Africa Melane June 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:41
Interview
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
DA responds to De Lille on the tender allegations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Graham-Maré - Shadow Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at Democratic Alliance
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Community feels farmers are prioritised over dwellers and workers - report Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to have an update on the investigations and details on the Rural Safety Strategy. 21 September 2020 4:51 PM
Former president Zuma given new date to appear before state capture commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo warns issuing a summons against Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission. 21 September 2020 3:59 PM
Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools Sadtu says teachers with comorbidities who still feel unwell should apply for normal leave. 21 September 2020 3:16 PM
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence' Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime. 21 September 2020 7:43 AM
UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.... 20 September 2020 9:07 PM
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
Public Enterprises Department says SAA will get funds Public Enterprises acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says SAA will not be allowed to be liquidated. 21 September 2020 11:56 AM
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities. 18 September 2020 1:33 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Parody video called My Kreepy Krauly Teacher leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles. 20 September 2020 9:08 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Perlman
Heritage Month:Marrying technology and home language boosts maths and science learning

Heritage Month:Marrying technology and home language boosts maths and science learning

21 September 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Mmaki Jantjies Senior Lecturer, University of the Western Cape


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Perlman

Ramaphosa commits to meet NEHAWU on Wednesday following their picket outside the union buildings

21 September 2020 6:03 PM

John Perlman speaks to Nehawu's first deputy president, Mike Shingange on their picket which yielded a commitment for a meeting from the president. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Farmers need police to deal with petty crimes to prevent racial tensions

21 September 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: General Khehla Sithole 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 outbreak in Eastern Cape

21 September 2020 5:23 PM

Guest: Dr Nozipho Jaxa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Karoo Shalling

21 September 2020 5:13 PM

Guest: Mosa Mabuza,  Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Geoscience 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tsitsi Dangarembga Shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize

21 September 2020 4:39 PM

Guest: Tsitsi Dangarembga Director Institute of Creative Arts for Progress in Africa (ICAPA) Trust 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charl Kinnears murder a sign of things to come

21 September 2020 4:38 PM

Guest: Elrena Van Der Spuy | Professor, Centre Of Criminology In Fac Of Law at UCT 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feature: #CoronaHope: Travel publisher starts catering company due lockdown

21 September 2020 3:55 PM

Guest: Naushad Khan, Publisher turned caterer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Time to get real on infrastructure

21 September 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Dirk De Vos |  at QED Solutions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Farmers need police to deal with petty crimes to prevent racial tensions

21 September 2020 3:34 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

Business Opinion

My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

Business Opinion

'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UIF confident it now has right data to carry out legitimate TERS payments

21 September 2020 8:21 PM

Restaurant association wants to know why nightclubs can’t open under level 1

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and cool Tuesday, with a few hot spots

21 September 2020 8:08 PM

