Celebrating World Rhino Day

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
About 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Majority stake in one of the country's foremost liquor companies, with wine brands like Boschendal and Douglas Green, is sold
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Hutchinson - Group CEO at DGB
Today at 18:50
SA livestock and poultry industry faced with rising input costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - CEO and Founder at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Alternative Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources. 22 September 2020 5:09 PM
UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says they are satisfied with the work that they have done. 22 September 2020 5:05 PM
Nathaniel Julies murder accused 'believe they do not pose risk to society' The Nathaniel Julies murder case back was in the Protea Magistrates Court and all three accused seek bail. 22 September 2020 4:28 PM
View all Local
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence' Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime. 21 September 2020 7:43 AM
UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.... 20 September 2020 9:07 PM
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
View all Politics
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Business
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Perlman
arrow_forward
Celebrating World Rhino Day

Celebrating World Rhino Day

22 September 2020 3:38 PM

Guest: Tasha Jooste


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Perlman

UIF to resume COVID-19 relief payments

22 September 2020 5:04 PM

Guest: Makhosonke  Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Xhosa maths paper cause stir amongst teachers and pupils

22 September 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Dr Naledi Mdube, Deputy director General at Eastern Cape education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heritage food and charity challenge

22 September 2020 4:39 PM

Guest: Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans are not hopeful that a Covid-19 vaccine will be found this year

22 September 2020 4:27 PM

Guest: Mari Harris | Public Affairs Director at Ipsos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heritage Month: What South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources

22 September 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu Associate professor, North-West University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Toxic algae behind mass elephant deaths

22 September 2020 3:53 PM

Guest: Prof Stuart Sym

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC Gauteng extend special leave for three of its officials in PPE scandal

22 September 2020 3:43 PM

Guest: Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: The Nathaniel Julies murder case back in the Protea Magistrates Court

22 September 2020 3:37 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa commits to meet NEHAWU on Wednesday following their picket outside the union buildings

21 September 2020 6:03 PM

John Perlman speaks to Nehawu’s first deputy president, Mike Shingange on their picket which yielded a commitment for a meeting from the president. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Jon Qwelane hate speech case lands in Constitutional Court

Local

'KPMG allowed itself to be used to justify actions that had already been taken'

Politics Local

We feel without the key reports we may not have strong findings - ANC Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

GP ANC dismisses claims of division over probe into senior members in PPE saga

22 September 2020 4:08 PM

GALLERY: Nathaniel Julies murder accused face bereaved family in court

22 September 2020 3:45 PM

WATCH LIVE: Cele says several shebeens and taverns are breaking lockdown rules

22 September 2020 3:07 PM

