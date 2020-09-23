Dieplsloot identified as GBV hotspot

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: The structural causes and outcomes of poverty (Part 2)
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: "The Mental Boggle Point."
Guests
Nancy Tremaine - author of 'Preordained'- an autobiography of Nancy's past, present and ongoing life events| Lifetime
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - In order to get to where you want to be financially, you first need to understand where you currently are
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Stanley Ndlovu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says people will be surprised that those people who can afford are actually defaulting on payments. 23 September 2020 2:16 PM
Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans? Researcher Martin Ewi says we make judgements on the basis of an individual or a few people and it is not fair. 23 September 2020 9:17 AM
'No foreign country can take plants without a permit,' says expert Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu gives his take on what South Africa is doing to protect and share traditional medicine resources. 22 September 2020 5:09 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for less people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW's tribute to 'igusheshe' – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Komphela speaks on 'blessings and burdens' that await Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs Hunt was appointed to the role on a three-year deal, replacing German Ernst Middendorp after he failed to win the Absa Premiership... 22 September 2020 7:52 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It's slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher". 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Perlman
arrow_forward
Dieplsloot identified as GBV hotspot

Dieplsloot identified as GBV hotspot

23 September 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Lindsay Henson 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Perlman

Nigerian Ambassador decries the singling out of their nationals

23 September 2020 5:25 PM

Guest: Adetola Adebajo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Wellness Feature: Tax free savings accounts

23 September 2020 5:08 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mike Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote

23 September 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heritage Month: Proudly South African: Ford Cortina ‘bokkie bakkie’ scores a heritage try

23 September 2020 4:38 PM

Guest: Stuart Grant, Classic Car Africa editor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Dam levels full for the first time in 6 years

23 September 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:   Prof. Alan Hirsch 
  Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African organizations march top Zimbabwean and Nigerian Embassies

23 September 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Nandi Gschwari, Action For Change SA coordinator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kabelo Mabalane nears end of 600km run against child hunger

23 September 2020 3:43 PM

Guest: Kabelo Mabalane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN:Nathaniel Julies murder accused bail bid continues

23 September 2020 3:26 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Put South Africa First marches to Zim an d Nigerian embassies

23 September 2020 3:23 PM

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million

Local

Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?

Local

Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities

Politics

EWN Highlights

Cele 'grateful' no residents harmed in shootout with Boksburg CIT heist suspects

23 September 2020 7:24 PM

23 September 2020 7:24 PM

eThekwini official implicated in corruption along with Gumede returns to work

23 September 2020 5:51 PM

23 September 2020 5:51 PM

Lily Mine families back legal challenge to get worker's remains retrieved

23 September 2020 5:18 PM

23 September 2020 5:18 PM

