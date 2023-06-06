Another E-hailing vehicle set alight

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission. 12 June 2023 5:37 PM
A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’ Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities. 12 June 2023 4:03 PM
ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s... 12 June 2023 3:26 PM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko is part of the group of investors, bidding for a stake in the state-owned telecoms company. 12 June 2023 6:47 PM
Makro comes out on top as the cheapest retailer in SA to get groceries right now Recent data shows Makro is the cheapest retailer to get a basket of essentials, while Spar is the most expensive. 12 June 2023 12:04 PM
Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect nex... 12 June 2023 10:06 AM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else? 12 June 2023 12:29 PM
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010. 12 June 2023 12:25 PM
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981 Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions. 12 June 2023 9:44 AM
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Bar... 11 June 2023 9:21 AM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US. 12 June 2023 12:39 PM
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict. 12 June 2023 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive. 12 June 2023 10:07 AM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
702 Drive with John Perlman
Drive with John Perlman
Another E-hailing vehicle set alight

Another E-hailing vehicle set alight

6 June 2023 3:39 PM

Guest: Kenny Kunene – MMC for Transport in the City of Johannesburg 


1st National Reading Barometer

12 June 2023 5:37 PM

Guest: Katie Huston - One of the Project Leads for the National Reading Barometer

Tete Dijana claims the 2023 Comrades Marathon title, in record time

12 June 2023 5:31 PM

Guest: Comrades Marathon champion Tete Dijana, 

Fix My City : Cape Town mayor is our guest today. How to balance between opex and capex spending

12 June 2023 5:07 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffejee, Associate Editor of Daily Maverick

Geordin Hill Lewis | mayor of Cape Town 

South African firefighters in Edmonton

12 June 2023 4:58 PM

John spoke to Trevor Abrahams in Canada, team leader in Canada at the moment and managing director working about the 200 South African firefighters deployed to help combat Canada's wildfires and why 200 more are being deployed this Wednesday

Ace Magashule expelled from the ANC

12 June 2023 4:46 PM

Matshidiso Madia, EWN, Associate Editor: Politics

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is hosting Mozambique's Mineral Resources Minister Carlos Zacarias at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

12 June 2023 3:47 PM

Guest: Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng energy expert 

Song, Book, Dish with Akhona SheRef Makalima

9 June 2023 6:01 PM

Guest: Akhona SheRef Makalima 

The world of car guards who actually pay fees to work at shopping malls

9 June 2023 4:36 PM

Guest: Dr John Foster 

Professor running Comrades to raise funds for reading books is a strong one.

9 June 2023 4:24 PM

Guest: Professor Mpho Ngoepe

The 2023 Comrades in Pietermaritzburg State of Readiness

9 June 2023 3:45 PM

Guest: Rowyn James

Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec

Local

ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card

Local

Could China host the BRICS summit instead of South Africa?

Local

SA canoeist Birkett reflects on recent bronze medal ahead of national champs

12 June 2023 11:24 PM

ANC notes with 'heavy heart' Magashule's expulsion from party

12 June 2023 10:49 PM

Presidency denies alleged plans to move upcoming BRICS Summit to China

12 June 2023 10:43 PM

