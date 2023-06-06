National Health Insurance Bill approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee but not favourable as many threatened to challenge the NHI in the courts.

Guest:
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Health Department deputy director-general
Guest: Eric ShunmagumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hayley Ivins Downes - Lightstone’s Head of DigitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Fridjohn – Wine Expert and ColumnistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Dooms/ Director at Rivonia CircleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Crystal OrdersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ndaedzo Nethonze - EWN Snr. ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicole Fritz - The director of the Helen Suzman FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jon Wertheim - Senior Writer for Sports IllustratedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Roloefse – Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dawie Maree - FNB's Agricultural EconomistLISTEN TO PODCAST