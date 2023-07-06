In Conversation with Momentum Multiply about innovative technological solutions and data-driven insights for better health

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Two bodies recovered at different substations, reveals City Power The utility's spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said one was found inside a transformer in Randburg while another was found electrocuted... 26 July 2023 8:57 AM
Brutality of mob justice: drug dealer killed during filming of Sizok’thola A suspected drug dealer was killed in an act of ‘mob justice’ during the filming of a Moja Love show, Sizok’thola. 26 July 2023 8:54 AM
Facebook stokvel scam: More than 100 000 victims fell prey If it's too good to be true, it's probably safer not to put your money there, says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 26 July 2023 8:24 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To. 26 July 2023 7:58 AM
What are African leaders doing in Russia, AGAIN? It's been a quiet week on the business front in Africa, but maybe that's because many of Africa's leaders are in Russia, again! 25 July 2023 8:55 PM
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger! Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on! 26 July 2023 8:28 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 25 July 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 26 July 2023 7:13 AM
World Drowning Prevention Day: How Life Saving South Africa's making a change "We literally grow lifeguards in the voluntary clubs." 25 July 2023 4:44 PM
Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS A transfer ban was imposed on the KZN outfit last month after the Premier Soccer League club failed to pay an amount of R12-millio... 25 July 2023 8:39 PM
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move... 25 July 2023 8:30 PM
[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!) With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics. 25 July 2023 9:23 AM
Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren! Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles. 26 July 2023 8:57 AM
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger! Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on! 26 July 2023 8:28 AM
Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To. 26 July 2023 7:58 AM
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view. 26 July 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022. 25 July 2023 11:35 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Podcasts

Drive With John Perlman
In Conversation with Momentum Multiply about innovative technological solutions and data-driven insights for better health

In Conversation with Momentum Multiply about innovative technological solutions and data-driven insights for better health

6 July 2023 4:55 PM

Guest: 

Márcia Garcia Eugenio - Head of Incentivised Wellness at Momentum Multiply


Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel is expected to revise the suspension of the import duties on bone-in chicken,

25 July 2023 8:01 PM

Izaak Breitenbach | General manager: Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association

The Senzo Meywa Trial continues this as things continue to heat up during Zandile Khumalo’s testimony.

25 July 2023 7:05 PM

Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter

Navigating multilingualism in the judicial system

25 July 2023 7:00 PM

Matthew Mpahlwa – Top Eastern Cape Advocate

World Drowning Prevention Day

25 July 2023 4:28 PM

Dhaya Sewduth, President of Life Saving South Africa.

What is being done to combat illegal dumping in the city?

25 July 2023 11:31 AM

Muzi Mkhwanazi, Communications Manager for PikitUp

High noon for Covid deals as state goes to court to keep vaccine contracts secret

24 July 2023 4:39 PM

Fatima Hassan, Health Justice Initiative, Founder & Director. Lawyer & Activist,

A Song, A Book, and A Dish

21 July 2023 6:35 PM

Guest: Ria Ledwaba - Former SAFA Vice President

The Women’s Fifa World Cup begins

21 July 2023 5:51 PM

Guest: Portia Modise – Former Banyana Banyana player

City of Joburg’s emergency call for engineers, and gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap

21 July 2023 5:48 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee – Associate Editor for The Daily Maverick

Randall’s One Song

21 July 2023 5:25 PM

Guest: Randall Abrahams

