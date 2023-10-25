ANC considers terminating coalition pact with EFF

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Associate Politics Editor
Guest: Jan de Koning, Editor at Rugby365.comLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Randall Abraham
John looks back on great World Cup moments for both South Africa and New Zealand.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mehmet Katmer – Karpowership SA Director0090LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: William Tladi, City of Ekurhuleni emergency services spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alfa Ramushwana, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kgomotso Modise, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Caster SemenyaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Craig Sprighton - Head of Saint-Gobain Solutions, Market Development & Advocacy
Guest: Mpumi MpofuLISTEN TO PODCAST