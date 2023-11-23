Minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi briefs the media on the application to set aside the R5bn agreement with Thuja.

Streaming issues? Report here
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat' South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world. 2 December 2023 3:04 PM
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula. 2 December 2023 2:56 PM
KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder It's understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car. 2 December 2023 1:20 PM
Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the p... 2 December 2023 9:35 AM
ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to accou... 2 December 2023 9:18 AM
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa's major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey' The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country. 2 December 2023 3:35 PM
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula. 2 December 2023 2:56 PM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend's Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state's took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
Minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi briefs the media on the application to set aside the R5bn agreement with Thuja.

Minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi briefs the media on the application to set aside the R5bn agreement with Thuja.

23 November 2023 5:39 PM

Guest: Sabelo Skiti, TimesLive Investigative Journalist


A Song, A Book, and A Dish – Mark Heywood

1 December 2023 6:00 PM

Guest: 

Mark Heywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen and has been a human rights activist

ConCourt to deliver Electoral Amendment Act judgement on Monday

1 December 2023 5:31 PM

John spoke to Build one South Africa leader, Mmusi Maimane on the electoral amendment act judgement &  the importance of the judgement

4 Day Week South Africa results published

1 December 2023 5:21 PM

John spoke to  Karen Lowe - Director of  4 Day Work Week South Africa NPC on the four day week report  results looking positive for SA. 

Randall’s One Song – Lou Rawls, You Made Me So Verry Happy

1 December 2023 5:07 PM

Guest: 

Randall Abrahams

A look at COP 28

1 December 2023 4:32 PM

Guest: 

Professor Francois Engelbrecht – Director of the Global Change Institute at Wits University

Over 50 people have been arrested and illegal mining equipment seized in the area of Primrose in Germiston as a SAPS and SANDF joint sting operation continues

1 December 2023 3:33 PM

Nqobile Madlala - News Reporter Newzroom Afrika

1 December 2023 3:33 PM

Guest: 

Nqobile Madlala - News Reporter Newzroom Afrika

What can be done to sort out Transnet in the short term ?

1 December 2023 2:45 PM

Guest Juanita Maree – CEO of the SA Freight Forwarders Organisation



John chats to Juanita Maree about the plans that can be done now to overcome the issues facing the ports.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa has no obligation to publicise the assessments

30 November 2023 5:31 PM

John spoke to Wits school of governance and policy expert Kagiso Pooe giving analysis on the President Ramaphosa making Ministers assessments private.

Your House Your Home – How to take care of your Solar Panels

30 November 2023 5:06 PM

Guest: 

James Shirley – Managing Director of Hudaco Energy

702 Truck of Love with Spar

30 November 2023 4:49 PM

Guest: 

Mandy Wiener – Host of The Midday Report

Observatory substation fire: Repair work may take up to 7 days - City Power

2 December 2023 6:02 PM

2 December 2023 6:02 PM

Gauteng slapped with another incoming heatwave

2 December 2023 5:48 PM

Mashaba urges SAns not to leave country's future in govt's 'unpatriotic' hands

2 December 2023 5:38 PM

2 December 2023 5:38 PM

