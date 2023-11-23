DIY vs hiring of Professionals

Guest: Ndivhuwo – From Remedial DIY
Mark Heywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen and has been a human rights activist
John spoke to Build one South Africa leader, Mmusi Maimane on the electoral amendment act judgement & the importance of the judgement
John spoke to Karen Lowe - Director of 4 Day Work Week South Africa NPC on the four day week report results looking positive for SA.
Randall Abrahams
Professor Francois Engelbrecht – Director of the Global Change Institute at Wits University
Nqobile Madlala - News Reporter Newzroom Afrika
Guest Juanita Maree – CEO of the SA Freight Forwarders Organisation
John chats to Juanita Maree about the plans that can be done now to overcome the issues facing the ports.
John spoke to Wits school of governance and policy expert Kagiso Pooe giving analysis on the President Ramaphosa making Ministers assessments private.
James Shirley – Managing Director of Hudaco Energy
Mandy Wiener – Host of The Midday Report