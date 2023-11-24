The Gauteng Health Department is urging residents to avoid the unnecessary use of antibiotics following an increase in resistance.

John spoke to Wits school of governance and policy expert Kagiso Pooe giving analysis on the President Ramaphosa making Ministers assessments private.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
James Shirley – Managing Director of Hudaco Energy
Guest:
Mandy Wiener – Host of The Midday Report
Guest:
Rekgotsofetse Chikane – Defend our Democracy national Committee Member
Kgomotso Modise. EWN Reporter
Guest:
Zianne Leibrandt – Journalist with the Newcastle Advertiser
John spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse about spending wisely this festive season
Guest:
Dr Sam Koma - Governance Expert
Guest:
Jeff Wicks - Investigative Journalist @News24. Co-author of Eight Days in July
Guest: Adv Gerrie Nel - AfriForum's Legal Head