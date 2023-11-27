The CEO of Volkswagen passenger Cars, Thomas Schafer, has stated that South Africa is becoming an undesirable location for manufacturing cars

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
Pay up! Sars 'wages war' on non-compliance For those that fail to settle their tax debt owed to Sars, get prepared to be handed over for collection and potentially prosecuti... 30 November 2023 3:20 PM
View all Local
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
View all Politics
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes) Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money S... 30 November 2023 9:30 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
View all Business
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. 30 November 2023 9:08 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
View all Entertainment
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Drive With John Perlman
arrow_forward
The CEO of Volkswagen passenger Cars, Thomas Schafer, has stated that South Africa is becoming an undesirable location for manufacturing cars

The CEO of Volkswagen passenger Cars, Thomas Schafer, has stated that South Africa is becoming an undesirable location for manufacturing cars

27 November 2023 4:35 PM

Guest: 

Andile Dlamini – Head of Group Communications for Volkswagen SA


More episodes from Drive With John Perlman

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa has no obligation to publicise the assessments

30 November 2023 5:31 PM

John spoke to Wits school of governance and policy expert Kagiso Pooe giving analysis on the President Ramaphosa making Ministers assessments private.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Your House Your Home – How to take care of your Solar Panels

30 November 2023 5:06 PM

Guest: 

James Shirley – Managing Director of Hudaco Energy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Truck of Love with Spar

30 November 2023 4:49 PM

Guest: 

Mandy Wiener – Host of The Midday Report

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Defend our Democracy launches election monitor

30 November 2023 4:45 PM

Guest: 

Rekgotsofetse Chikane – Defend our Democracy national Committee Member

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Wrap up as trial resumes again on the 22 Jan 2024.

30 November 2023 3:35 PM

Kgomotso Modise. EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What next for Newcastle ?

29 November 2023 5:32 PM

Guest: 

Zianne Leibrandt – Journalist with the Newcastle Advertiser   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minding your money

29 November 2023 5:27 PM

John spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse about spending  wisely this festive season 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More state entities achieving a clean audit

29 November 2023 5:27 PM

Guest: 

Dr Sam Koma - Governance Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court has sentenced Mdumiseni Zuma to 12 years' imprisonment for instigating the July 2021 civil unrest following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma

29 November 2023 4:39 PM

Guest: 

Jeff Wicks - Investigative Journalist @News24. Co-author of Eight Days in July

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Adv Gerrie Nell says that the mastermind in the Senzo Meyiwa murder has still not been arrested

29 November 2023 4:04 PM

Guest: Adv Gerrie Nel - AfriForum’s Legal Head

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Racial slur goes viral, Marshalltown fire victims' new destiny

30 November 2023 11:08 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kunesinye isehlakalo sokucwasa ngokwebala, iqalile i-COP 28 eDubai

30 November 2023 11:07 PM

Eskom sees generation capacity improvement, power cuts reduced to stage 4

30 November 2023 9:58 PM

